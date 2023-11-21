Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TEVA is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TEVA is $10.63, which is $1.17 above than the current price. The public float for TEVA is 1.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume of TEVA on November 21, 2023 was 8.31M shares.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA)’s stock price has plunge by 4.42relation to previous closing price of 9.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-20 that TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that Richard Francis, Teva’s President and CEO, will present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The presentation will begin at 8:20 A.M. Eastern Time. To access a live webcast of the presentation, visit Teva’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.tevapharm.com/Events-and-Presentations. An archived version of the webcast will be available within 2.

TEVA’s Market Performance

TEVA’s stock has risen by 7.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.38% and a quarterly drop of -3.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.73% for TEVA stock, with a simple moving average of 6.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEVA Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR saw 3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Kalif Eliyahu Sharon, who sale 35,125 shares at the price of $9.73 back on Aug 07. After this action, Kalif Eliyahu Sharon now owns 99,162 shares of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, valued at $341,889 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Amir, the Chief Accounting Officer of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, sale 1,981 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Weiss Amir is holding 42,442 shares at $19,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.96 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stands at -15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.02. Equity return is now at value -28.17, with -5.12 for asset returns.

Based on Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.28. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.