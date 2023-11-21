Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO): A Technical Analysis

Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE: TEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) is $5.10, which is -$1.43 below the current market price. The public float for TEO is 125.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEO on November 21, 2023 was 81.67K shares.

TEO) stock’s latest price update

Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE: TEO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 22.28 compared to its previous closing price of 5.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Telecom Argentina has faced challenges in recent years due to the Argentine debt crisis and increased competition in the telecommunications industry. The company has managed to offset some costs despite extreme inflation levels in Argentina, and its leverage situation has improved. The valuation of Telecom Argentina remains elevated compared to its peers in Latin America, as indicated by the high multiples in forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, and Price/Cash Flow ratios.

TEO’s Market Performance

TEO’s stock has risen by 24.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.99% and a quarterly rise of 18.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.00% for Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.77% for TEO’s stock, with a 22.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TEO Trading at 24.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEO rose by +24.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR saw 25.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+21.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR stands at -28.50. The total capital return value is set at -4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.34. Equity return is now at value 3.56, with 1.69 for asset returns.

Based on Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO), the company’s capital structure generated 52.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.39. Total debt to assets is 24.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.