Syntec Optics Holdings Inc. (OPTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Syntec Optics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.08 in comparison to its previous close of 8.96, however, the company has experienced a 68.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Syntec Optics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPTX is -0.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OPTX is 0.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On November 21, 2023, OPTX’s average trading volume was 531.44K shares.

OPTX’s Market Performance

OPTX’s stock has seen a 68.86% increase for the week, with a -30.23% drop in the past month and a -27.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.43% for Syntec Optics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.14% for OPTX’s stock, with a -25.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPTX Trading at -22.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.23%, as shares sank -30.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTX rose by +68.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Syntec Optics Holdings Inc. saw -25.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTX

The total capital return value is set at -1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09. Equity return is now at value 0.17, with 0.17 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Syntec Optics Holdings Inc. (OPTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.