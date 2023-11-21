Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has increased by 0.10 when compared to last closing price of 9.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 7, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Aaron Reyes – Chief Financial Officer Bryan Giglia – Chief Executive Officer Robert Springer – President and Chief Investment Officer Conference Call Participants Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo Smedes Rose – Citi Duane Pfennigwerth – Evercore ISI Michael Bellisario – Baird Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank Anthony Powell – Barclays Floris Van Dijkum – Compass Point Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sunstone Hotel Investors Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHO is 1.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SHO is 203.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHO on November 21, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

SHO’s Market Performance

SHO stock saw an increase of 3.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.11% and a quarterly increase of 13.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.30% for SHO’s stock, with a 1.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHO Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc saw 2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Equity return is now at value 4.62, with 3.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.