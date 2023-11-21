Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s stock price has dropped by -0.98 in relation to previous closing price of 33.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that While investing in companies that pay relatively high dividends provides you with several benefits, it often comes attached to an elevated risk-level. A careful selection process is essential for identifying high yield companies that pay sustainable dividends, have significant competitive advantages, are financially healthy, and have an attractive valuation. In today’s article, I will present you with 10 high dividend yield companies which I believe are presently appealing for investors, and worth considering investing in.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SU is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SU is $39.86, which is $6.39 above the current price. The public float for SU is 1.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SU on November 21, 2023 was 4.89M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

The stock of Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has seen a -0.68% decrease in the past week, with a -1.27% drop in the past month, and a 2.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for SU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for SU’s stock, with a 5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SU Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.99. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc. saw 5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy, Inc. stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 20.75, with 9.74 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.