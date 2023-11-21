Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 105.57. However, the company has seen a 0.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Starbucks (SBUX) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) Right Now?

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by analysts is $114.07, which is $9.77 above the current market price. The public float for SBUX is 1.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of SBUX was 6.52M shares.

SBUX’s Market Performance

The stock of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has seen a 0.76% increase in the past week, with a 10.73% rise in the past month, and a 8.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for SBUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.65% for SBUX’s stock, with a 3.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $118 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBUX Trading at 8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.18. In addition, Starbucks Corp. saw 5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ruggeri Rachel, who sale 842 shares at the price of $106.20 back on Nov 16. After this action, Ruggeri Rachel now owns 74,185 shares of Starbucks Corp., valued at $89,420 using the latest closing price.

Ruggeri Rachel, the evp, cfo of Starbucks Corp., sale 504 shares at $105.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Ruggeri Rachel is holding 75,027 shares at $53,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.30 for the present operating margin

+22.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corp. stands at +11.46. The total capital return value is set at 34.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.