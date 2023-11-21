Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has increased by 1.88 when compared to last closing price of 7.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-11-13 that As we get deeper into the holiday season and 2023 winds down, technical indicators could reveal that silver bulls could benefit as the new year fast approaches. Over the past year, the precious metal has been rising just above 6% despite an ever-increasing dollar amid the Fed’s tightening of monetary policy.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PSLV is also noteworthy at 0.58.

PSLV currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of PSLV on November 21, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

PSLV’s Market Performance

PSLV stock saw an increase of 3.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.64% and a quarterly increase of -2.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.20% for PSLV’s stock, with a 2.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSLV Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.82. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.