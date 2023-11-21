Southern Company (SO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is 25.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SO is 0.55.

The public float for SO is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On November 21, 2023, SO’s average trading volume was 4.27M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has decreased by -0.47 when compared to last closing price of 69.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-16 that Texas Instruments is building for the future during a chip industry downturn. Realty Income is out of favor, but the net lease REIT giant keeps getting bigger and better.

SO’s Market Performance

Southern Company (SO) has seen a 3.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.64% gain in the past month and a 2.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for SO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.87% for SO’s stock, with a 0.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $78 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SO Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.36. In addition, Southern Company saw -2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Poroch David P., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $69.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, Poroch David P. now owns 28,691 shares of Southern Company, valued at $693,900 using the latest closing price.

Kuczynski Stephen E, the CEO, Southern Nuclear of Southern Company, sale 5,000 shares at $68.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Kuczynski Stephen E is holding 111,284 shares at $341,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Southern Company (SO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.