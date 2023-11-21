Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) Stock Observes -79.81% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has seen a 22.41% increase in the past week, with a -68.58% drop in the past month, and a -78.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.65% for SNOA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.61% for SNOA’s stock, with a -79.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SNOA is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNOA is $3.13, which is $2.93 above than the current price. The public float for SNOA is 13.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume of SNOA on November 21, 2023 was 191.88K shares.

The stock price of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) has jumped by 20.26 compared to previous close of 0.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-06-09 that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 44% on Friday after the company unveiled a product that could replace IV bags for some surgeries.

SNOA Trading at -65.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares sank -62.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOA rose by +22.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1890. In addition, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -82.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.43 for the present operating margin

+33.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -38.81. The total capital return value is set at -48.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.09. Equity return is now at value -96.87, with -43.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.62. Total debt to assets is 5.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.