Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for SLDP is $3.63, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for SLDP is 124.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.63% of that float. The average trading volume for SLDP on November 21, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

The stock of Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) has decreased by -5.30 when compared to last closing price of 1.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Value penny stocks have been associated with blockbuster returns in bull markets. Back in 2021, many penny stocks doubled or tripled in a matter of weeks.

SLDP’s Market Performance

SLDP’s stock has fallen by -10.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.38% and a quarterly drop of -29.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.80% for Solid Power Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for SLDP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $2 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLDP Trading at -15.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP fell by -11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4270. In addition, Solid Power Inc saw -43.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDP starting from Goldberg Steven H, who sale 15,700 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Nov 17. After this action, Goldberg Steven H now owns 59,197 shares of Solid Power Inc, valued at $23,374 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON ERIK J, the Director of Solid Power Inc, sale 1,901 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that ANDERSON ERIK J is holding 693,900 shares at $3,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-501.48 for the present operating margin

+18.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solid Power Inc stands at -81.05. The total capital return value is set at -10.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return is now at value -8.78, with -8.23 for asset returns.

Based on Solid Power Inc (SLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 1.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.