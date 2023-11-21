Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) is above average at 22.20x. The 36-month beta value for SEDG is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 22 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SEDG is $109.17, which is $28.12 above than the current price. The public float for SEDG is 56.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.35% of that float. The average trading volume of SEDG on November 21, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG)’s stock price has increased by 2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 78.99. However, the company has seen a 13.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-18 that Global renewable energy investments are accelerating at a stellar pace. The International Energy Agency estimates that renewable energy addition will swell by 107GW in 2023, which is the largest absolute increase ever.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG’s stock has risen by 13.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.23% and a quarterly drop of -50.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.30% for Solaredge Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.00% for SEDG’s stock, with a -64.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $82 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEDG Trading at -24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.24. In addition, Solaredge Technologies Inc saw -71.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from AVERY MORE, who purchase 15,300 shares at the price of $70.96 back on Nov 09. After this action, AVERY MORE now owns 70,446 shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc, valued at $1,085,632 using the latest closing price.

GANI MARCEL, the Director of Solaredge Technologies Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $73.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that GANI MARCEL is holding 29,049 shares at $367,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaredge Technologies Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 9.58, with 5.09 for asset returns.

Based on Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.26. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.