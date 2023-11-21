SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: SILO) has decreased by -1.49 when compared to last closing price of 1.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-08 that Silo Pharma shares rose on Tuesday after the development stage biopharmaceutical company announced it has advanced the formulation development of its therapeutic candidate SPC-15, achieving a liquid nasal formulation. This formulation of SPC-15, a targeted prophylactic treatment using ketamine compositions, is being investigated as a method of treatment and prevention of anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other stress disorders.

Is It Worth Investing in SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: SILO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SILO is $10.00, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for SILO is 2.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for SILO on November 21, 2023 was 21.65K shares.

SILO’s Market Performance

SILO’s stock has seen a 23.46% increase for the week, with a 18.01% rise in the past month and a -16.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.03% for SILO Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.07% for SILO’s stock, with a -19.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SILO Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.39%, as shares surge +22.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILO rose by +24.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4729. In addition, SILO Pharma Inc saw -52.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILO starting from Weisblum Eric, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Nov 17. After this action, Weisblum Eric now owns 160,124 shares of SILO Pharma Inc, valued at $2,772 using the latest closing price.

Weisblum Eric, the CEO and President of SILO Pharma Inc, purchase 1,100 shares at $1.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Weisblum Eric is holding 158,324 shares at $1,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5031.28 for the present operating margin

-709.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for SILO Pharma Inc stands at -5419.25. The total capital return value is set at -37.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.28. Equity return is now at value -43.85, with -38.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.