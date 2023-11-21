Should You Invest in PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for PENN is $29.35, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for PENN is 149.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.55% of that float. The average trading volume for PENN on November 21, 2023 was 4.90M shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.84 in relation to its previous close of 24.57. However, the company has experienced a 14.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-11-20 that Shares of PENN Entertainment (PENN) jumped after Bank of America said Monday that the sports gambling operator has benefited greatly from its $1.5 billion acquisition in August of the rights to the famous ESPN sports brand owned by Walt Disney (DIS).

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has experienced a 14.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.49% rise in the past month, and a 15.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for PENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.67% for PENN’s stock, with a 2.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PENN Trading at 20.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +26.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +14.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.21. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc saw -11.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from SCACCETTI JANE, who purchase 4,400 shares at the price of $22.83 back on Nov 06. After this action, SCACCETTI JANE now owns 63,414 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc, valued at $100,452 using the latest closing price.

Hendrix Felicia, the EVP and CFO of PENN Entertainment Inc, purchase 11,162 shares at $22.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Hendrix Felicia is holding 27,975 shares at $250,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.07 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value -3.13, with -0.66 for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 358.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.