Should You Invest in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Now?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LYV is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LYV is $111.24, which is $21.42 above the current market price. The public float for LYV is 143.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.28% of that float. The average trading volume for LYV on November 21, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has increased by 0.25 when compared to last closing price of 89.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-20 that Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary are being investigated after concerns about issues of sales of Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen concert tickets.

LYV’s Market Performance

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has seen a 2.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.35% gain in the past month and a 6.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for LYV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.31% for LYV stock, with a simple moving average of 11.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYV Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +13.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.25. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc saw 28.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from HINSON JEFFREY T., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $85.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, HINSON JEFFREY T. now owns 60,975 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, valued at $85,790 using the latest closing price.

Rowles Michael, the EVP & General Counsel of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Rowles Michael is holding 157,786 shares at $7,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 474.88, with 2.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.