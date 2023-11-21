Should You Invest in Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Now?

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HWM is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HWM is $56.29, which is $4.81 above the current market price. The public float for HWM is 407.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.67% of that float. The average trading volume for HWM on November 21, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HWM) stock’s latest price update

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.02 in relation to its previous close of 51.47. However, the company has experienced a 2.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Does Howmet (HWM) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

HWM’s Market Performance

HWM’s stock has risen by 2.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.51% and a quarterly rise of 5.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Howmet Aerospace Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.89% for HWM’s stock, with a 12.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HWM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HWM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $51 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HWM Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +18.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.67. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc saw 30.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Marchuk Neil Edward, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $50.06 back on Aug 09. After this action, Marchuk Neil Edward now owns 261,291 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc, valued at $4,004,464 using the latest closing price.

Marchuk Neil Edward, the EVP, HR of Howmet Aerospace Inc, sale 57,000 shares at $43.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Marchuk Neil Edward is holding 286,751 shares at $2,485,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.26 for the present operating margin

+23.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc stands at +8.28. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.99. Equity return is now at value 17.91, with 6.37 for asset returns.

Based on Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM), the company’s capital structure generated 118.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.29. Total debt to assets is 41.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.