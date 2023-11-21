Should You Invest in Exelon Corp. (EXC) Now?

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EXC is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXC is $43.57, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for EXC is 993.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume for EXC on November 21, 2023 was 5.57M shares.

EXC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC) has increased by 0.33 when compared to last closing price of 38.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Exelon (EXC) makes a strong case for investment, given its growth prospects, strong return on equity and ability to increase shareholders’ value.

EXC’s Market Performance

EXC’s stock has risen by 0.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.56% and a quarterly drop of -2.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Exelon Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.63% for EXC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EXC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EXC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXC Trading at -1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.36. In addition, Exelon Corp. saw -9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Khouzami Carim V, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $41.65 back on Mar 17. After this action, Khouzami Carim V now owns 4,498 shares of Exelon Corp., valued at $249,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corp. stands at +10.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 8.57, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corp. (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.81. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exelon Corp. (EXC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.