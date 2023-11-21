Should You Invest in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DAR is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DAR is $71.44, which is $27.92 above the current market price. The public float for DAR is 157.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for DAR on November 21, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has plunged by -0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 43.56, but the company has seen a 6.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Suann Guthrie – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications Randall C. Stuewe – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Brad Phillips – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Bob Day – Executive Vice President-Strategy Matt Jansen – Chief Operating Officer-North America Conference Call Participants Manav Gupta – UBS Adam Samuelson – Goldman Sachs Derrick Whitfield – Stifel Dushyant Ailani – Jefferies Paul Cheng – Scotiabank Andrew Strelzik – BMO Sam Margolin – Wolfe Research Ben Bienvenu – Stephens Matthew Blair – TPH Jason Gabelman – Cowen Operator Good morning and welcome to the Darling Ingredients Inc. Conference Call to discuss the company’s Third Quarter 2023 Results.

DAR’s Market Performance

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has experienced a 6.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.36% rise in the past month, and a -29.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for DAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.80% for DAR stock, with a simple moving average of -25.81% for the last 200 days.

DAR Trading at -9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.88. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc saw -30.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from MANZI JOSEPH, who purchase 1,025 shares at the price of $43.38 back on Nov 20. After this action, MANZI JOSEPH now owns 6,978 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc, valued at $44,464 using the latest closing price.

Day Robert W, the EVP Chief Strategy Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc, purchase 1,950 shares at $41.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Day Robert W is holding 3,930 shares at $81,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+17.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value 18.08, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 93.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 38.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.