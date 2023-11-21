Should You Invest in Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Now?

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CTRA is at 0.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTRA is $32.78, which is $6.1 above the current market price. The public float for CTRA is 737.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume for CTRA on November 21, 2023 was 6.20M shares.

CTRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) has plunged by -0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 26.75, but the company has seen a -1.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Because of uncertainty around demand and supply in the natural gas market, we advise focusing on fundamentally sound companies like RRC, CTRA and LNG.

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA’s stock has fallen by -1.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.78% and a quarterly drop of -4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Coterra Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.82% for CTRA’s stock, with a 2.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $34 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRA Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.37. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc saw 10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DINGES DAN O, who sale 68,275 shares at the price of $27.22 back on Sep 27. After this action, DINGES DAN O now owns 3,152,392 shares of Coterra Energy Inc, valued at $1,858,446 using the latest closing price.

DINGES DAN O, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc, sale 81,725 shares at $26.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that DINGES DAN O is holding 3,220,667 shares at $2,173,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 11.09 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.