Should You Invest in American Express Co. (AXP) Now?

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AXP is $172.30, which is $8.45 above the current market price. The public float for AXP is 727.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for AXP on November 21, 2023 was 2.99M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP)’s stock price has increased by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 162.56. However, the company has seen a 6.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-20 that American Express cash-back cardholders can now spend their Reward Dollars on Amazon. With eligible cards, they can do so while getting the same value for their Reward Dollars as a statement credit, CNBC reported Monday (Nov. 20).

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP’s stock has risen by 6.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.74% and a quarterly rise of 3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for American Express Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.71% for AXP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $184 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXP Trading at 7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +13.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.69. In addition, American Express Co. saw 10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Buckminster Douglas E., who sale 11,344 shares at the price of $158.87 back on Nov 15. After this action, Buckminster Douglas E. now owns 88,376 shares of American Express Co., valued at $1,802,221 using the latest closing price.

Clayton Walter Joseph III, the Director of American Express Co., purchase 1,000 shares at $143.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Clayton Walter Joseph III is holding 2,000 shares at $143,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Co. stands at +13.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 31.02, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Co. (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 177.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.99. Total debt to assets is 19.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Express Co. (AXP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.