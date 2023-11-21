Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, SHLS stock has gone up by 10.57%, with a monthly decline of -1.12% and a quarterly plunge of -22.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.98% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for SHLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) is $26.29, which is $11.33 above the current market price. The public float for SHLS is 163.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHLS on November 21, 2023 was 3.32M shares.

SHLS) stock’s latest price update

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.74 in comparison to its previous close of 14.85, however, the company has experienced a 10.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that Multi-billionaire investor Ken Fisher wrote recently that the stocks of relatively small companies tend to be very unpopular with the Street during the early phase of bull markets. Therefore, Fisher’s advice at this point in the cycle is that investors buy only large-cap firms.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $33 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHLS Trading at -11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.99. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc saw -39.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Peetz Mehgan, who sale 1,990 shares at the price of $21.58 back on Sep 14. After this action, Peetz Mehgan now owns 81,385 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, valued at $42,944 using the latest closing price.

TOLNAR JEFFERY, the President of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, sale 1,975 shares at $21.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that TOLNAR JEFFERY is holding 62,654 shares at $42,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc stands at +39.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.75. Equity return is now at value 49.36, with 19.85 for asset returns.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.52. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.