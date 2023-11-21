SenesTech Inc (SNES) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SenesTech Inc (SNES) is $48.00, which is $45.03 above the current market price. The public float for SNES is 0.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNES on November 21, 2023 was 69.21K shares.

SNES) stock’s latest price update

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES)’s stock price has gone rise by 26.92 in comparison to its previous close of 2.34, however, the company has experienced a 17.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Robert Blum – Lytham Partners, IR Joel Fruendt – Chief Executive Officer Tom Chesterman – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon. And welcome to the SenesTech Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

SNES’s Market Performance

SNES’s stock has risen by 17.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.19% and a quarterly drop of -64.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.88% for SenesTech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.79% for SNES’s stock, with a -77.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNES Trading at -32.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.21%, as shares sank -31.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES rose by +17.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, SenesTech Inc saw -91.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-949.36 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SenesTech Inc stands at -951.42. The total capital return value is set at -119.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.07. Equity return is now at value -279.55, with -183.87 for asset returns.

Based on SenesTech Inc (SNES), the company’s capital structure generated 6.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SenesTech Inc (SNES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.