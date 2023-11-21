Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEEL is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SEEL is $4.00, which is $3.88 above the current price. The public float for SEEL is 157.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEEL on November 21, 2023 was 5.32M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SEEL) stock’s latest price update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a 0.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-27 that -SLS-005 induces autophagy to reduce mutant protein aggregates, and is currently being studied in Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Spinocerebellar ataxia NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) (“Seelos”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster from a study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) in a tauopathy model of Alzheimer’s disease at the Society for Neuroscience’s Neuroscience 2023 meeting, to be held on November 11-15, 2023, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

SEEL’s Market Performance

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) has experienced a 0.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.20% drop in the past month, and a -88.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.48% for SEEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.91% for SEEL’s stock, with a -84.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SEEL Trading at -56.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.19%, as shares sank -40.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1653. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc saw -81.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -165.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.01. Equity return is now at value -584.20, with -218.66 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.