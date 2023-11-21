Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has seen a -14.08% decrease in the past week, with a -54.28% drop in the past month, and a 2.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.88% for SECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.95% for SECO’s stock, with a -43.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SECO is also noteworthy at 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SECO is $1359.01, which is $209.4 above than the current price. The public float for SECO is 5.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. The average trading volume of SECO on November 21, 2023 was 3.37M shares.

SECO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) has decreased by -9.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO ) stock is experiencing a massive rally on Thursday despite a lack of news from the Chinese shopping company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain why SECO stock is up today.

SECO Trading at -11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.41%, as shares sank -48.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO fell by -13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6953. In addition, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR saw -71.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.82 for the present operating margin

+3.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR stands at -18.07. The total capital return value is set at -17.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03.

Based on Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 78.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.