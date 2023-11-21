Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) has increased by 8.90 when compared to last closing price of 0.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 100.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ted Ayvas – Investor Relations Paul Galvin – Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer Tricia Kaelin – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Safe & Green Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions after the presentation.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -2.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) is $2.81, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for SGBX is 10.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGBX on November 21, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

SGBX’s Market Performance

SGBX stock saw an increase of 100.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 101.18% and a quarterly increase of 47.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 77.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.60% for Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 94.09% for SGBX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 73.45% for the last 200 days.

SGBX Trading at 65.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 77.64%, as shares surge +115.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX rose by +101.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4604. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp saw 32.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.64 for the present operating margin

-11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe & Green Holdings Corp stands at -34.10. The total capital return value is set at -30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -141.93, with -60.47 for asset returns.

Based on Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX), the company’s capital structure generated 51.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 28.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.