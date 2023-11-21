Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) has increased by 1.89 when compared to last closing price of 14.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Lukas Hartwich – Senior Vice President, Finance Rick Matros – Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman Talya Nevo-Hacohen – Chief Investment Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President Michael Costa – Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Executive Vice President Conference Call Participants Joshua Dennerlein – Bank of America Juan Sanabria – BMO Capital Markets Rich Anderson – Wedbush Wes Golladay – Baird Michael Griffin – Citi John Pawlowski – Green Street Operator Good day, everyone. My name is Briana and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SBRA is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBRA is $15.00, which is $0.43 above the current market price. The public float for SBRA is 227.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.06% of that float. The average trading volume for SBRA on November 21, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

SBRA’s Market Performance

The stock of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has seen a 2.75% increase in the past week, with a 3.77% rise in the past month, and a 21.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for SBRA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for SBRA’s stock, with a 17.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBRA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SBRA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SBRA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBRA Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc saw 17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBRA starting from Costa Michael Lourenco, who purchase 1,947 shares at the price of $12.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, Costa Michael Lourenco now owns 183,218 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc, valued at $24,591 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stands at -12.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37. Equity return is now at value -2.91, with -1.57 for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 83.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.47. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.