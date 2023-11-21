Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has dropped by -1.10 compared to previous close of 105.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Royal Caribbean (RCL), Resideo (REZI), Travelzoo (TZOO) and Mr. Cooper (COOP) are a few value stocks with high earnings yield that are worth betting on.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) by analysts is $117.48, which is $13.01 above the current market price. The public float for RCL is 234.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.32% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of RCL was 3.12M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

RCL stock saw an increase of 1.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.75% and a quarterly increase of 2.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.07% for RCL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.48% for the last 200 days.

RCL Trading at 14.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +25.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.61. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw 111.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Bayley Michael W, who sale 7,800 shares at the price of $105.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, Bayley Michael W now owns 94,391 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $819,000 using the latest closing price.

BETHGE LAURA H, the President, Celebrity Cruises of Royal Caribbean Group, sale 3,502 shares at $86.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that BETHGE LAURA H is holding 22,226 shares at $301,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value 24.11, with 2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.