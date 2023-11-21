ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) has decreased by -5.48 when compared to last closing price of 0.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that Conference Call to be Held at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Conference Call to be Held at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Is It Worth Investing in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RSLS is -0.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is $4.00, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for RSLS is 12.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.88% of that float. On November 21, 2023, RSLS’s average trading volume was 3.24M shares.

RSLS’s Market Performance

RSLS’s stock has seen a -8.46% decrease for the week, with a 12.69% rise in the past month and a -81.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.59% for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.13% for RSLS’s stock, with a -88.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -40.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS fell by -12.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2421. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -96.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 131 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Oct 25. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 22,949 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $35 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 39 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 23,080 shares at $36 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-240.91 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stands at -411.16. The total capital return value is set at -107.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.85. Equity return is now at value -218.94, with -144.98 for asset returns.

Based on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.