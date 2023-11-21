Regis Corp. (RGS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS) has decreased by -10.20 when compared to last closing price of 0.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Biz McShane – VP, Corporate Controller Matthew Doctor – President and CEO Kersten Zupfer – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Eric Beder – Small Cap Consumer Research Biz McShane Good morning, and thank you for joining the Regis First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I’m your host Biz McShane, Vice President Corporate Controller.

Is It Worth Investing in Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGS is 1.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Regis Corp. (RGS) is $2.00, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for RGS is 40.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On November 21, 2023, RGS’s average trading volume was 203.77K shares.

RGS’s Market Performance

The stock of Regis Corp. (RGS) has seen a -16.42% decrease in the past week, with a -29.57% drop in the past month, and a -69.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.92% for RGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.50% for RGS’s stock, with a -63.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGS Trading at -40.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares sank -28.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS fell by -16.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4973. In addition, Regis Corp. saw -69.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.74 for the present operating margin

+24.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corp. stands at -4.86. The total capital return value is set at 1.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.29. Equity return is now at value -1068.15, with -1.28 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Regis Corp. (RGS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.