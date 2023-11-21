Real-Time Update: Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) has seen a 29.01% increase in the past week, with a 2.76% gain in the past month, and a 0.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for TGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.05% for TGS’s stock, with a 12.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) Right Now?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGS is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TGS is $8.25, which is -$4.78 below the current price. The public float for TGS is 69.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGS on November 21, 2023 was 157.23K shares.

TGS) stock’s latest price update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 24.57 compared to its previous closing price of 10.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

TGS Trading at 18.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGS rose by +29.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR saw 10.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.45 for the present operating margin

+35.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR stands at +20.31. The total capital return value is set at 17.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.20. Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 5.27 for asset returns.

Based on Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.