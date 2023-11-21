Real-Time Update: Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, MAT stock has gone up by 0.88%, with a monthly decline of -10.07% and a quarterly plunge of -13.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for Mattel, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for MAT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Right Now?

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mattel, Inc. (MAT) is $23.75, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for MAT is 350.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAT on November 21, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has decreased by -1.81 when compared to last closing price of 18.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-16 that Mattel made a new hire to run its TV studio, the toy maker’s latest move to double down on the strategy that led to the blowout success of “Barbie.”

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $26 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAT Trading at -9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.01. In addition, Mattel, Inc. saw 3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAT starting from BRADLEY RICHARD TODD, who sale 12,601 shares at the price of $21.37 back on Aug 09. After this action, BRADLEY RICHARD TODD now owns 12,729 shares of Mattel, Inc., valued at $269,283 using the latest closing price.

Hugh Yoon J., the SVP & Corporate Controller of Mattel, Inc., sale 7,608 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Hugh Yoon J. is holding 8,316 shares at $161,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel, Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 4.15, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel, Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.51. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.