Range Resources Corp (RRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.74relation to previous closing price of 33.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Because of uncertainty around demand and supply in the natural gas market, we advise focusing on fundamentally sound companies like RRC, CTRA and LNG.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RRC is at 2.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RRC is $37.15, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for RRC is 234.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.60% of that float. The average trading volume for RRC on November 21, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC stock saw a decrease of 0.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.70% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Range Resources Corp (RRC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.28% for RRC stock, with a simple moving average of 14.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $41 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RRC Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.55. In addition, Range Resources Corp saw 33.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $37.23 back on Nov 03. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 60,804 shares of Range Resources Corp, valued at $930,750 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corp, sale 25,000 shares at $37.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 85,804 shares at $933,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.73 for the present operating margin

+58.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corp stands at +21.64. The total capital return value is set at 59.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17. Equity return is now at value 47.89, with 19.52 for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corp (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 26.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Range Resources Corp (RRC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.