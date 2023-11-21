QuantumScape Corp (QS): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QuantumScape Corp (QS) is $6.69, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for QS is 322.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QS on November 21, 2023 was 4.92M shares.

The stock of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) has decreased by -0.33 when compared to last closing price of 6.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that The EV sector is a beacon of modern transportation, encompassing not just vehicles but also critical components. Against this backdrop, undervalued battery stocks present a fascinating opportunity for forward-looking investors.

QS’s Market Performance

QuantumScape Corp (QS) has seen a 9.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.42% gain in the past month and a -11.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for QS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.48% for QS’s stock, with a -18.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Hettrich Kevin, who sale 45,981 shares at the price of $6.08 back on Nov 20. After this action, Hettrich Kevin now owns 573,436 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $279,486 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, the Chief Legal Officer of QuantumScape Corp, sale 43,476 shares at $5.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III is holding 829,798 shares at $250,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.52, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.