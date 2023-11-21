PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PSQH is 14.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSQH on November 21, 2023 was 173.72K shares.

The stock price of PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) has dropped by -7.60 compared to previous close of 5.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-11-09 that “We’ve seen a tremendous uptick as consumers are more aware of the need to support small and domestic businesses – and are more aware than ever that the corporate donations are rooted in fake virtue signaling,” PublicSq.’s president said.

PSQH’s Market Performance

PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has seen a -21.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.12% decline in the past month and a -52.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for PSQH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.00% for PSQH’s stock, with a -46.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSQH Trading at -31.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSQH fell by -21.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, PSQ Holdings Inc saw -46.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSQH

The total capital return value is set at -0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value -32.20, with -27.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.