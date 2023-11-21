Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRAX is 2.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRAX is $8.00, which is $6.77 above the current price. The public float for PRAX is 116.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRAX on November 21, 2023 was 900.63K shares.

PRAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: PRAX) has jumped by 19.42 compared to previous close of 1.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 41.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

PRAX’s Market Performance

PRAX’s stock has risen by 41.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.50% and a quarterly drop of -12.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.03% for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.96% for PRAX’s stock, with a -10.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRAX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PRAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRAX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRAX Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.40%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRAX rose by +41.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0224. In addition, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc saw -48.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRAX starting from DeSimone Jill, who purchase 14,500 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Oct 05. After this action, DeSimone Jill now owns 14,500 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, valued at $25,375 using the latest closing price.

Souza Marcio, the Chief Executive Officer of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Souza Marcio is holding 45,002 shares at $10,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRAX

The total capital return value is set at -128.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.58. Equity return is now at value -143.36, with -112.94 for asset returns.

Based on Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.