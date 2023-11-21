PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.14 in comparison to its previous close of 166.76, however, the company has experienced a -0.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that Dividends provide a guaranteed return on capital and investment income to shareholders. This makes dividends an important consideration, especially for people living in retirement.

Is It Worth Investing in PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is 27.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PEP is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PepsiCo Inc (PEP) is $187.64, which is $21.12 above the current market price. The public float for PEP is 1.37B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On November 21, 2023, PEP’s average trading volume was 5.48M shares.

PEP’s Market Performance

PEP stock saw an increase of -0.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.08% and a quarterly increase of -5.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for PepsiCo Inc (PEP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for PEP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $203 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEP Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.40. In addition, PepsiCo Inc saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from Johnston Hugh F, who sale 48,388 shares at the price of $166.65 back on Nov 10. After this action, Johnston Hugh F now owns 96,627 shares of PepsiCo Inc, valued at $8,064,067 using the latest closing price.

POHLAD ROBERT C, the Director of PepsiCo Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $172.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that POHLAD ROBERT C is holding 183,929 shares at $12,935,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+53.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PepsiCo Inc stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 43.88, with 8.53 for asset returns.

Based on PepsiCo Inc (PEP), the company’s capital structure generated 241.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.75. Total debt to assets is 45.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.