Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for OSCR is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OSCR is $9.50, which is $1.22 above than the current price. The public float for OSCR is 138.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. The average trading volume of OSCR on November 21, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has plunge by 8.80relation to previous closing price of 7.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Consider buying Oscar Health before it achieves consistent positive earnings, as higher valuation will limit potential future gains. While yet to turn a profit, recent positive adjusted EBITDA and management focus on profitability and faster growth signal potential for positive net income in the next 1-2 years. Margin Improvement Focus: Oscar Health’s strategy of pricing above peers, leveraging Medicaid redeterminations, and targeting lower Medical Loss Ratio, aims to boost margins.

OSCR’s Market Performance

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has seen a 21.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 62.35% gain in the past month and a 19.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.45% for OSCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.72% for OSCR stock, with a simple moving average of 29.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSCR Trading at 43.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares surge +66.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +21.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.18. In addition, Oscar Health Inc saw 236.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Schlosser Mario, who sale 390,405 shares at the price of $7.12 back on Nov 16. After this action, Schlosser Mario now owns 57,317 shares of Oscar Health Inc, valued at $2,779,020 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Richard Scott, the Chief Financial Officer of Oscar Health Inc, sale 30,061 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Blackley Richard Scott is holding 492,719 shares at $188,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -34.65, with -10.58 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.