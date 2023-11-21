Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX)’s stock price has increased by 3.15 compared to its previous closing price of 10.49. However, the company has seen a 11.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Louisa Smith – IR, Gilmartin Group Cathy Burzik – Board of Directors Chair and Interim CEO Geoff Gillespie – Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Mathew Blackman – Stifel Operator Hello. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Orthofix Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) is $18.00, which is $7.18 above the current market price. The public float for OFIX is 35.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OFIX on November 21, 2023 was 680.30K shares.

OFIX’s Market Performance

OFIX stock saw a decrease of 11.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.48% for Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for OFIX stock, with a simple moving average of -37.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFIX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for OFIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OFIX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OFIX Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFIX rose by +11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.03. In addition, Orthofix Medical Inc saw -47.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFIX starting from Hinrichs James F., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Hinrichs James F. now owns 86,153 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc, valued at $101,025 using the latest closing price.

Kenny Kevin J., the President of Global Spine of Orthofix Medical Inc, sale 3,876 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Kenny Kevin J. is holding 142,431 shares at $73,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.27 for the present operating margin

+71.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orthofix Medical Inc stands at -4.29. The total capital return value is set at -7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.49. Equity return is now at value -28.72, with -20.11 for asset returns.

Based on Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.40. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.