Organovo Holdings Inc’s (ONVO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ONVO stock has gone down by -10.49%, with a monthly gain of 8.47% and a quarterly plunge of -0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.09% for Organovo Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.45% for ONVO’s stock, with a -25.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONVO is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONVO is $12.15, which is $28.72 above the current price. The public float for ONVO is 8.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONVO on November 21, 2023 was 110.49K shares.

ONVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) has dropped by -7.91 compared to previous close of 1.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) (Organovo), a clinical stage biotechnology company that is focused on developing novel human therapies with high fidelity in three-dimensional (3D) human tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease, today announced that Keith Murphy, Founder and Executive Chairman, will present a corporate update and hold meetings with institutional investors during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONVO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONVO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 13, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ONVO Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.65%, as shares surge +8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONVO fell by -10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3587. In addition, Organovo Holdings Inc saw -9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONVO starting from Gobel David, who sale 19,607 shares at the price of $1.62 back on Nov 15. After this action, Gobel David now owns 0 shares of Organovo Holdings Inc, valued at $31,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4792.16 for the present operating margin

+20.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organovo Holdings Inc stands at -4664.59. The total capital return value is set at -71.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.09. Equity return is now at value -112.04, with -95.95 for asset returns.

Based on Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.53. Total debt to assets is 8.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.