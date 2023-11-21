Organon & Co. (OGN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Organon & Co. (OGN) has seen a 1.45% increase in the past week, with a -29.62% drop in the past month, and a -49.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for OGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.24% for OGN’s stock, with a -46.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) Right Now?

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OGN is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OGN is $21.13, which is $9.93 above the current market price. The public float for OGN is 255.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.20% of that float. The average trading volume for OGN on November 21, 2023 was 4.45M shares.

OGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) has decreased by -1.06 when compared to last closing price of 11.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jennifer Halchak – VP, IR Kevin Ali – CEO Matthew Walsh – CFO Sandra Milligan – Head of R&D Conference Call Participants Navann Ty – Exane BNP Paribas David Amsellem – Piper Sandler Bhavin Patel – Bank of America Roger Xu – Goldman Sachs Mikaela Franceschina – Barclays Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Organon Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OGN Trading at -29.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -27.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGN rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.99. In addition, Organon & Co. saw -59.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

+63.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organon & Co. stands at +14.85. The total capital return value is set at 21.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Organon & Co. (OGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.