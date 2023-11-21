Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) by analysts is $3.73, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for NUVB is 143.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of NUVB was 1.24M shares.

NUVB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) has plunged by -6.30 when compared to previous closing price of 1.35, but the company has seen a -6.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-18 that Generally, I dislike writing about the worst stocks to buy now (or similar themes) because it invariably offends members of the internet defense league. It’s not the greatest experience to receive a flood of messages from people defending the honor of corporations who could care less about them.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NUVB’s Market Performance

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has experienced a -6.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.00% rise in the past month, and a -24.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.10% for NUVB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.08% for NUVB stock, with a simple moving average of -22.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUVB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NUVB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NUVB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NUVB Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUVB fell by -4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2454. In addition, Nuvation Bio Inc saw -34.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUVB starting from NODELMAN OLEG, who purchase 53,000 shares at the price of $1.36 back on Feb 21. After this action, NODELMAN OLEG now owns 12,674,775 shares of Nuvation Bio Inc, valued at $72,138 using the latest closing price.

NODELMAN OLEG, the Director of Nuvation Bio Inc, purchase 117,100 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that NODELMAN OLEG is holding 12,621,775 shares at $159,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUVB

The total capital return value is set at -17.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.82. Equity return is now at value -12.95, with -12.58 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 50.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.