Nogin Inc (NOGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Nogin Inc (NOGN) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for NOGN is 7.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of NOGN was 91.53K shares.

NOGN) stock’s latest price update

Nogin Inc (NASDAQ: NOGN)’s stock price has plunge by 74.11relation to previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jonathan Huberman – President and CEO Shahriyar Rahmati – COO and CFO Conference Call Participants Jeff Van Sinderen – B. Riley Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Operator Good day, and welcome to Nogin Incorporated Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

NOGN’s Market Performance

Nogin Inc (NOGN) has seen a 4.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.86% decline in the past month and a -56.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.64% for NOGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for NOGN’s stock, with a -89.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOGN Trading at -29.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.15%, as shares sank -19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3046. In addition, Nogin Inc saw -97.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOGN starting from HUBERMAN JONATHAN, who purchase 1,011,828 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, HUBERMAN JONATHAN now owns 1,020,459 shares of Nogin Inc, valued at $3,035,484 using the latest closing price.

Choi Stephen, the 10% Owner of Nogin Inc, purchase 333,333 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Choi Stephen is holding 1,103,257 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.43 for the present operating margin

+40.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nogin Inc stands at -55.81. The total capital return value is set at -34.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.63. Equity return is now at value -76.54, with -36.91 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 119.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nogin Inc (NOGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.