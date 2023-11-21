Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NMRD) has surged by 17.82 when compared to previous closing price of 0.24, but the company has seen a 12.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that Loughborough, England, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present business updates and developments at the Maxim Group Emerging Growth in A.I., virtual conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NMRD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NMRD is also noteworthy at 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NMRD is $8.50, which is $8.22 above than the current price. The public float for NMRD is 14.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of NMRD on November 21, 2023 was 226.53K shares.

NMRD’s Market Performance

The stock of Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) has seen a 12.26% increase in the past week, with a 6.63% rise in the past month, and a -32.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.31% for NMRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.75% for NMRD’s stock, with a -58.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NMRD Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2510. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc saw -83.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10803.78 for the present operating margin

-2492.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nemaura Medical Inc stands at -18358.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5,684.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.