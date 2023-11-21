Navigating the Volatility of Beam Therapeutics Inc’s (BEAM) Stock

The stock of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has seen a 40.20% increase in the past week, with a 73.88% gain in the past month, and a 32.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.55% for BEAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.92% for BEAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) by analysts is $49.67, which is $18.91 above the current market price. The public float for BEAM is 68.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.10% of that float. On November 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BEAM was 1.17M shares.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.98 compared to its previous closing price of 27.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 40.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Some of the best gene editing stocks could soon see a massive boost. In just days, the U.S. FDA could approve the first gene-editing treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) from CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP ), a move that could set off a firestorm of interest in all things gene editing.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $20 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEAM Trading at 35.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +61.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM rose by +40.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.73. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc saw -21.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Simon Amy, who sale 3,448 shares at the price of $18.70 back on Oct 30. After this action, Simon Amy now owns 65,469 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc, valued at $64,478 using the latest closing price.

Bellon Christine, the Chief Legal Officer of Beam Therapeutics Inc, sale 388 shares at $22.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bellon Christine is holding 82,402 shares at $8,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-555.61 for the present operating margin

+62.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc stands at -474.54. The total capital return value is set at -35.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.95. Equity return is now at value -42.01, with -23.76 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.