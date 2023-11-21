MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) has gone down by -2.94% for the week, with a 3.12% rise in the past month and a -5.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.99% for MYTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.11% for MYTE’s stock, with a -37.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (NYSE: MYTE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MYTE is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MYTE is $4.24, which is $1.49 above the current market price. MYTE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for MYTE on November 21, 2023 was 110.73K shares.

MYTE) stock’s latest price update

MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (NYSE: MYTE)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.22 in comparison to its previous close of 2.45, however, the company has experienced a -2.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. aka Mytheresa has reported increased revenue but missed earnings estimates in its FQ4 2023 financial results. The company operates the luxury fashion e-commerce website Mytheresa and has seen strength in the US market. However, recent consumer confidence measures have dropped, and inventory levels have been excessive; my outlook in the near term is to Sell.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYTE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MYTE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MYTE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MYTE Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.11%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYTE fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR saw -66.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYTE

Equity return is now at value -3.41, with -2.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.