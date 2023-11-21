Mural Oncology plc (MURA): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MURA currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of MURA on November 21, 2023 was 2.94M shares.

The stock of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ: MURA) has decreased by -16.19 when compared to last closing price of 4.94. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-17 that Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) stock is rising higher on Friday after the company was separated from Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS ). This separation went into effect on Nov. 15 and sees Mural Oncology now acting as its own independent company listed separately from Alkermes.

MURA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.26% for MURA’s stock, with a -5.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MURA Trading at -5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.65% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MURA rose by +8.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Mural Oncology plc saw 8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MURA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.19 for the present operating margin

+17.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mural Oncology plc stands at +6.73.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mural Oncology plc (MURA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.