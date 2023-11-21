MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MNY is -0.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MNY is 14.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On November 21, 2023, MNY’s average trading volume was 116.68K shares.

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY)’s stock price has increased by 55.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has seen a 43.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC International TV reported 2023-10-15 that Prashant Aggarwal, CEO of the Asian fintech firm, discusses the completion of its merger with special purpose acquisition company Bridgetown Holdings and his “neutral reaction” to its having slid on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

MNY’s Market Performance

MNY’s stock has risen by 43.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -47.28% and a quarterly drop of -87.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.80% for MoneyHero Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for MNY’s stock, with a -85.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNY Trading at -76.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.27%, as shares sank -38.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNY rose by +43.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2171. In addition, MoneyHero Ltd saw -87.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNY

The total capital return value is set at -0.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value -0.12, with -0.11 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyHero Ltd (MNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.