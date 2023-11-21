Momentus Inc (MNTS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Momentus Inc (MNTS) is $11.10, which is $8.33 above the current market price. The public float for MNTS is 5.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNTS on November 21, 2023 was 3.66M shares.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS)’s stock price has dropped by -10.06 in relation to previous closing price of 3.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Maria Horne – Investor Relations John Rood – Chief Executive Officer & Chairman Eric Williams – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Mathison – Singular Research Operator Good afternoon, thank you for standing by. My name is Jane and I will be your conference operator today.

MNTS’s Market Performance

MNTS’s stock has fallen by -15.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.14% and a quarterly drop of -76.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.31% for Momentus Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.64% for MNTS’s stock, with a -84.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MNTS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MNTS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $2 based on the research report published on July 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MNTS Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.76%, as shares sank -25.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTS fell by -15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Momentus Inc saw -92.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTS starting from Kabot Brian, who sale 400 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Nov 01. After this action, Kabot Brian now owns 4,182 shares of Momentus Inc, valued at $1,400 using the latest closing price.

Kabot Brian, the Director of Momentus Inc, sale 400 shares at $2.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Kabot Brian is holding 4,582 shares at $868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30526.76 for the present operating margin

-662.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Momentus Inc stands at -31921.07. The total capital return value is set at -82.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.45. Equity return is now at value -246.98, with -111.48 for asset returns.

Based on Momentus Inc (MNTS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.57. Total debt to assets is 23.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Momentus Inc (MNTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.