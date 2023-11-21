Moderna Inc (MRNA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for MRNA is 331.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRNA on November 21, 2023 was 4.22M shares.

The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has jumped by 3.30 compared to previous close of 76.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Most of the earnings reports are in for the third quarter. But a contrarian play based on the results to date could actually be investment opportunities.

MRNA’s Market Performance

Moderna Inc (MRNA) has seen a 12.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.79% decline in the past month and a -32.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for MRNA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.11% for MRNA’s stock, with a -35.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRNA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MRNA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MRNA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $69 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRNA Trading at -12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNA rose by +12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.43. In addition, Moderna Inc saw -56.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNA starting from Hoge Stephen, who sale 263 shares at the price of $68.76 back on Nov 10. After this action, Hoge Stephen now owns 1,574,446 shares of Moderna Inc, valued at $18,084 using the latest closing price.

AFEYAN NOUBAR, the Director of Moderna Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $76.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that AFEYAN NOUBAR is holding 2,146,931 shares at $760,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.49 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moderna Inc stands at +43.76. The total capital return value is set at 52.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.81. Equity return is now at value -22.04, with -15.23 for asset returns.

Based on Moderna Inc (MRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.90. Total debt to assets is 4.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moderna Inc (MRNA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.