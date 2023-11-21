MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOLO is 3.79.

The public float for HOLO is 9.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On November 21, 2023, HOLO’s average trading volume was 1.79M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HOLO) stock’s latest price update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO)’s stock price has soared by 10.95 in relation to previous closing price of 0.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HOLO’s Market Performance

HOLO’s stock has risen by 14.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.07% and a quarterly drop of -90.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.91% for MicroCloud Hologram Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.45% for HOLO’s stock, with a -73.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOLO Trading at -37.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.12%, as shares surge +37.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLO rose by +14.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6241. In addition, MicroCloud Hologram Inc saw -69.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLO

Equity return is now at value -72.03, with -61.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.