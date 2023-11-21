Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRT is 0.00.

The public float for MRT is 15.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRT on November 21, 2023 was 202.03K shares.

MRT) stock’s latest price update

MRT’s Market Performance

Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT) has seen a 30.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.87% gain in the past month and a -18.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.04% for MRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.46% for MRT’s stock, with a -89.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRT Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +22.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRT rose by +30.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5112. In addition, Marti Technologies Inc. saw -93.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRT

The total capital return value is set at -2.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value 0.85, with 0.81 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.